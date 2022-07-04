Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Purchases 1,054 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 34.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,079 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Walmart were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,171,000. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Walmart by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 14,294 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Walmart by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 15,588 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after buying an additional 2,745 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total transaction of $1,219,421.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,526,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,789,387.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,904,072. 48.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WMT traded up $1.05 on Monday, reaching $122.63. 333,999 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,844,312. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $336.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.54. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.27 and a 52-week high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The firm had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WMT shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on Walmart from $150.00 to $139.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Walmart from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Walmart to $155.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.74.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

