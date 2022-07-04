Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Sells 176 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management reduced its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 176 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy stock traded up $2.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $109.62. 179,534 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,987,060. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.40 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $95.48 and a 12-month high of $116.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $108.47 and its 200-day moving average is $106.65.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.985 dividend. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 82.77%.

In other Duke Energy news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total value of $46,708.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 114,487 shares in the company, valued at $12,885,511.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DUK shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. UBS Group lowered Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Duke Energy from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.09.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

