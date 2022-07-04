Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Sells 25 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lessened its holdings in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Chemed were worth $1,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Chemed during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,864,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in Chemed in the 1st quarter worth approximately $290,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in Chemed by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Chemed by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Insight Partners LLC lifted its position in Chemed by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 9,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,580,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.
Chemed stock traded up $11.53 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $480.92. The company had a trading volume of 2,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,799. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $481.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $486.63. The firm has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.53. Chemed Co. has a 12-month low of $403.00 and a 12-month high of $539.87.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.43%.
In other news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.00, for a total transaction of $1,004,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,348,870. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Donald E. Saunders sold 405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.23, for a total value of $211,098.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,331 shares in the company, valued at $2,778,677.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,099 shares of company stock worth $5,515,084 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Chemed in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.
