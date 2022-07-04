HARD Protocol (HARD) Price Hits $0.90 on Exchanges

HARD Protocol (HARD) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. HARD Protocol has a total market capitalization of $70.08 million and approximately $42.35 million worth of HARD Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, HARD Protocol has traded flat against the dollar. One HARD Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.90 or 0.00002123 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.72 or 0.00152049 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004945 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $172.71 or 0.00854537 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00083762 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002324 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001614 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00017181 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

HARD Protocol Profile

HARD Protocol was first traded on November 2nd, 2020. HARD Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,125,000 coins. The official website for HARD Protocol is hard.kava.io . HARD Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hard_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HARD Protocol is a cross-chain money market for digital assets that aims to provide the ability to lend, borrow, and earn with a wide variety of assets including BTC, XRP, BNB, BUSD, KAVA, USDX, and others. The platform is built on the interoperable Kava blockchain that provides cross-chain bridges, Chainlink oracles, security from the Tendermint consensus mechanism, and other infrastructure designed as a foundation for DeFi applications and services. Core to the HARD Protocol is the HARD token, a governance token that enables holders to have a say in the on-going management and evolution of the platform. The HARD token is used for platform governance voting, as a reward for lenders and borrowers and for KAVA token stakers on the platform. “

HARD Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HARD Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

