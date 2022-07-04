Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) Research Coverage Started at DA Davidson

DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on HOG. Wolfe Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Friday, May 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Harley-Davidson from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Harley-Davidson presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.62.

HOG opened at $31.99 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.29. Harley-Davidson has a 52-week low of $29.80 and a 52-week high of $47.23.

Harley-Davidson ( NYSE:HOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 27.07% and a net margin of 11.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.157 per share. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.87%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HOG. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 59.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 142,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,229,000 after purchasing an additional 52,998 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 4.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 18.5% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 99,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,629,000 after purchasing an additional 15,462 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 45.2% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 36,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 11,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 3.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 309,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,327,000 after purchasing an additional 10,598 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile (Get Rating)

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, apparel, and related services.

