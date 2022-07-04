Harvest Finance (FARM) Price Up 11.5% This Week

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 4th. One Harvest Finance coin can now be purchased for $43.33 or 0.00219307 BTC on exchanges. Harvest Finance has a total market cap of $29.40 million and approximately $26.49 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Harvest Finance has traded up 11.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TDEX Token (TT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010458 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00009407 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000077 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000326 BTC.

BOX (BOX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000222 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000121 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Harvest Finance Profile

Harvest Finance is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 697,264 coins and its circulating supply is 678,632 coins. The official message board for Harvest Finance is medium.com/harvest-finance . Harvest Finance’s official website is harvest.finance . Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques. FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds. “

Buying and Selling Harvest Finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harvest Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Harvest Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Harvest Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

