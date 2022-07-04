HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX)

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. HC Wainwright currently has a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Bank of America lowered shares of Galera Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th.

NASDAQ:GRTX opened at $1.29 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.33. Galera Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $10.79. The stock has a market cap of $34.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 2.39.

Galera Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:GRTX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.05). On average, equities research analysts expect that Galera Therapeutics will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Galera Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $153,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Galera Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,045,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Galera Therapeutics by 86.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 321,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 149,253 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Galera Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Galera Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $439,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

About Galera Therapeutics

Galera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the transformation of radiotherapy in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is avasopasem manganese (GC4419), a small molecule superoxide dismutase mimetic, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy induced severe oral mucositis in patients with head and neck cancer (HNC); in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy-induced esophagitis in patients with lung cancer; and in Phase IIa clinical trial for patients with HNC undergoing standard-of-care radiotherapy.

