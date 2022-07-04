Head-To-Head Contrast: Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG) vs. HCI Group (NYSE:HCI)

Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG – Get Rating) and HCI Group (NYSE:HCI – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Trean Insurance Group and HCI Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trean Insurance Group 9.32% 5.32% 1.53% HCI Group -0.77% -0.42% -0.11%

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Trean Insurance Group and HCI Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trean Insurance Group 0 2 1 0 2.33 HCI Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Trean Insurance Group presently has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 56.74%. HCI Group has a consensus price target of $95.00, suggesting a potential upside of 37.40%. Given Trean Insurance Group’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Trean Insurance Group is more favorable than HCI Group.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Trean Insurance Group and HCI Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trean Insurance Group $217.69 million 1.50 $19.33 million $0.43 14.84 HCI Group $407.92 million 1.72 $1.86 million ($0.38) -181.95

Trean Insurance Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than HCI Group. HCI Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Trean Insurance Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Trean Insurance Group has a beta of 0.63, suggesting that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HCI Group has a beta of 0.72, suggesting that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

87.6% of Trean Insurance Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.6% of HCI Group shares are held by institutional investors. 9.3% of Trean Insurance Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 24.7% of HCI Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Trean Insurance Group beats HCI Group on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Trean Insurance Group (Get Rating)

Trean Insurance Group, Inc. underwrites specialty casualty insurance products in the United States. The company underwrites business, predominantly workers' compensation, accident and health, and medical professional liability products. It also offers a variety of services, including issuing carrier, claims administration, and reinsurance brokerage services. The company offers its products through program partners and managing general agents. Trean Insurance Group, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Wayzata, Minnesota.

About HCI Group (Get Rating)

HCI Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners, fire, flood, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants for properties, as well as offers reinsurance programs. The company also owns and operates waterfront properties and retail shopping centers, and an office building, as well as commercial properties for investment purposes. In addition, it designs and develops web-based applications and products for mobile devices, including SAMS, an online policy administration platform; Harmony, a policy administration platform; ClaimColony, an end-to-end claims management platform; and AtlasViewer, a mapping and data visualization platform. The company was formerly known as Homeowners Choice, Inc. and changed its name to HCI Group, Inc. in May 2013. HCI Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

