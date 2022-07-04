Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HAAC) Short Interest Update

Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HAAC – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 244,100 shares, a drop of 26.3% from the May 31st total of 331,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 186,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NASDAQ HAAC remained flat at $$9.88 on Monday. 1,315 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 162,178. Health Assurance Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.67 and a twelve month high of $10.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.83.

Get Health Assurance Acquisition alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Health Assurance Acquisition by 306.2% during the 4th quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 5,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 3,980 shares during the period. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP acquired a new position in shares of Health Assurance Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Health Assurance Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $178,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Health Assurance Acquisition by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 26,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Health Assurance Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $269,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Healthcare Assurance Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Health Assurance Acquisition Corp.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Health Assurance Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Assurance Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.