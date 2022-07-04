Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.
Separately, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Trust of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.60.
Shares of HTA opened at $28.82 on Friday. Healthcare Trust of America has a 52 week low of $26.36 and a 52 week high of $34.83. The firm has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.62 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20.
Healthcare Trust of America Company Profile (Get Rating)
Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.
