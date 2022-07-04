Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Separately, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Trust of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.60.

Shares of HTA opened at $28.82 on Friday. Healthcare Trust of America has a 52 week low of $26.36 and a 52 week high of $34.83. The firm has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.62 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,470,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,490,000 after buying an additional 75,339 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 83,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,782,000 after buying an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 381,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,743,000 after buying an additional 2,989 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,151,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,844,000 after buying an additional 15,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America during the 4th quarter worth $1,537,000.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

