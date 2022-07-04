Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.80.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Herbalife Nutrition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $60.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com raised Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Citigroup cut their target price on Herbalife Nutrition from $46.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Argus lowered Herbalife Nutrition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on Herbalife Nutrition from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

In other news, EVP Alan L. Hoffman bought 4,540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.97 per share, for a total transaction of $99,743.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 57,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,257,079.46. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alan W. Lefevre bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.60 per share, with a total value of $103,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 29,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,670.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 63,080 shares of company stock valued at $1,372,132. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,115,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,471,000 after acquiring an additional 52,198 shares in the last quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. boosted its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 10.2% in the first quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 10,043,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,913,000 after acquiring an additional 930,500 shares in the last quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,062,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,359,000 after acquiring an additional 66,300 shares in the last quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. boosted its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 7.5% in the first quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 2,962,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,946,000 after acquiring an additional 207,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Windacre Partnership LLC acquired a new position in Herbalife Nutrition in the fourth quarter valued at $109,087,000.

HLF stock opened at $21.56 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.54. Herbalife Nutrition has a one year low of $20.12 and a one year high of $54.45.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 7.06% and a negative return on equity of 33.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Herbalife Nutrition will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition.

