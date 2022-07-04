Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL) Short Interest Update

Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 265,500 shares, a decrease of 24.2% from the May 31st total of 350,300 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 170,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HIL. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA boosted its stake in Hill International by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 2,890,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,637,000 after buying an additional 118,571 shares during the last quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Hill International by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,568,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,008,000 after buying an additional 248,754 shares during the last quarter. Kokino LLC bought a new position in Hill International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $565,000. Finally, Winning Points Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hill International during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 66.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Hill International in a research report on Saturday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:HIL traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.72. 318 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,759. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06. Hill International has a 52-week low of $1.18 and a 52-week high of $2.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.70. The company has a market cap of $98.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.00 and a beta of 1.74.

Hill International (NYSE:HIL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hill International had a positive return on equity of 1.60% and a negative net margin of 0.54%. The firm had revenue of $102.24 million during the quarter.

About Hill International

Hill International, Inc provides project and construction management, and other consulting services primarily for buildings, transportation, environmental, energy, and industrial markets. The company offers program management, project management, construction management, project management oversight, troubled project turnaround, staff augmentation, project labor agreement consulting, commissioning, estimating and cost management, and labor compliance and facilities management services.

