Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,100 shares, an increase of 23.1% from the May 31st total of 21,200 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.1 days.

HIFS stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $283.98. 5 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,338. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $304.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $345.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $604.88 million, a PE ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.95. Hingham Institution for Savings has a 1 year low of $270.50 and a 1 year high of $432.19.

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The savings and loans company reported $6.85 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $24.30 million during the quarter. Hingham Institution for Savings had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 51.86%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This is a boost from Hingham Institution for Savings’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Hingham Institution for Savings’s payout ratio is 7.98%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HIFS. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 28.1% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 205 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 894.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,432 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings in the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Hingham Institution for Savings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

About Hingham Institution for Savings

Hingham Institution for Savings provides various financial products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers savings, checking, money market, demand deposit, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and residential real estate, construction, home equity, commercial, and consumer loans.

