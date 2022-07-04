HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HOCFF) Short Interest Down 29.1% in June

HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HOCFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a decline of 29.1% from the May 31st total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 90.0 days.
HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft stock remained flat at $51.70 during midday trading on Monday. HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of 49.44 and a 12-month high of 84.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is 58.96.
HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (Get Rating)
