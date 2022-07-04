HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HOCFF) Short Interest Down 29.1% in June

HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HOCFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a decline of 29.1% from the May 31st total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 90.0 days.

HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft stock remained flat at $51.70 during midday trading on Monday. HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of 49.44 and a 12-month high of 84.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is 58.96.

HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (Get Rating)

HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft engages in the construction business worldwide. The company operates through HOCHTIEF Americas, HOCHTIEF Asia Pacific, HOCHTIEF Europe, and Abertis Investment divisions. The HOCHTIEF Americas division provides building and transportation infrastructure construction services primarily in the United States and Canada.

