Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Honda Motor from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, June 13th.

Shares of HMC stock opened at $24.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.80 billion, a PE ratio of 6.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.68. Honda Motor has a fifty-two week low of $23.73 and a fifty-two week high of $33.42.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Honda Motor by 11.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,496,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,284,000 after acquiring an additional 148,340 shares during the period. Reynolds Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Honda Motor during the first quarter worth about $683,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Honda Motor during the first quarter worth about $1,570,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Honda Motor by 5.4% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291 shares during the period. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Honda Motor during the first quarter worth about $1,084,000.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life creation and Other Businesses.

