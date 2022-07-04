Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning.
Separately, TheStreet lowered Honda Motor from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, June 13th.
Shares of HMC stock opened at $24.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.80 billion, a PE ratio of 6.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.68. Honda Motor has a fifty-two week low of $23.73 and a fifty-two week high of $33.42.
Honda Motor Company Profile (Get Rating)
Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life creation and Other Businesses.
