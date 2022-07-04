Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Purchased by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 79,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $15,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth $505,000. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in Honeywell International by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 16,386 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in Honeywell International by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 16,847 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,513,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management raised its position in Honeywell International by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 1,122 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp raised its position in Honeywell International by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 21,908 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HON stock traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $175.11. The company had a trading volume of 124,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,482,148. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.90. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.18 and a 52-week high of $236.86. The stock has a market cap of $119.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 15.30%. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.06%.

In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total value of $7,780,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,015 shares in the company, valued at $32,098,717.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Honeywell International from $243.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. TheStreet lowered Honeywell International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Honeywell International from $203.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Honeywell International from $216.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $226.15.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

