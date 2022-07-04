Hotaling Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 4,577 IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Hotaling Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,577 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in IQVIA by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 502,802 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $142,358,000 after acquiring an additional 9,722 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 41,495 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,707,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,131,441 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $319,225,000 after buying an additional 189,607 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 133,711 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,526,000 after buying an additional 31,984 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of IQVIA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $290.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of IQVIA from $275.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of IQVIA from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of IQVIA in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $244.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, IQVIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $277.80.

Shares of IQVIA stock opened at $215.05 on Monday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $194.67 and a 12-month high of $285.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market cap of $40.70 billion, a PE ratio of 38.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $209.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $230.73.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 28.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

