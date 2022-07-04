Hotaling Investment Management LLC Buys 112 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Hotaling Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,766 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Marriott International comprises approximately 1.7% of Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $4,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Marriott International by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Marriott International by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Marriott International by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 41,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,324,000 after acquiring an additional 6,093 shares in the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in Marriott International by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 3,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Shares of Marriott International stock opened at $139.18 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $45.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.86 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $161.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.23 and a twelve month high of $195.90.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 116.74% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 81.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 26.61%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MAR. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Marriott International from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet cut Marriott International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marriott International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Marriott International in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $164.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.70.

In related news, insider Craig S. Smith sold 3,647 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $674,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,561,620. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Debra L. Lee sold 2,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total transaction of $367,438.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,671.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.