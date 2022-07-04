Hotaling Investment Management LLC Has $1.37 Million Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Hotaling Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $558,176,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 396.8% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,231,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $420,996,000 after acquiring an additional 3,380,171 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth $149,620,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,508,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $326,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246,143 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 101.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,981,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $184,178,000 after acquiring an additional 999,881 shares during the period. 73.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Emerson Electric from $114.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays decreased their price target on Emerson Electric from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Emerson Electric from $96.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.12.

Shares of EMR stock opened at $80.36 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.41. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $76.77 and a twelve month high of $105.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.34.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 15.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 43.10%.

About Emerson Electric (Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.