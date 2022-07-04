Hotaling Investment Management LLC Has $254,000 Stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Hotaling Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 4.7% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 509,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,395,000 after buying an additional 23,053 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA increased its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 6.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 10,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 5.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 145,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,808,000 after buying an additional 7,940 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 18.1% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 32,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,301,000 after buying an additional 4,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 6.3% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 153,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,155,000 after buying an additional 9,115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

AMH has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.47.

In other news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson bought 200,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.71 per share, with a total value of $7,142,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,830,956 shares in the company, valued at $315,353,438.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 200,706 shares of company stock valued at $7,161,700. 6.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMH opened at $35.55 on Monday. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1-year low of $32.60 and a 1-year high of $44.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.63 and a 200-day moving average of $38.91.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 13.74%. The company had revenue of $356.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. American Homes 4 Rent’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 153.19%.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

