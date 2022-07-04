Hotaling Investment Management LLC Sells 7,862 Shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Hotaling Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 40.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,428 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,862 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in shares of GSK by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 88,519,444 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,903,707,000 after acquiring an additional 501,530 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of GSK by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,217,167 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $803,377,000 after buying an additional 386,767 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of GSK by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,373,943 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $457,491,000 after buying an additional 44,594 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of GSK by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,225,421 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $450,941,000 after buying an additional 811,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of GSK by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,796,835 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $211,540,000 after buying an additional 1,365,400 shares in the last quarter. 32.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GSK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on GSK from GBX 1,740 ($21.35) to GBX 1,900 ($23.31) in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on GSK from GBX 1,775 ($21.78) to GBX 1,800 ($22.08) in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded GSK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GSK currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,850.00.

GSK opened at $43.75 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $111.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. GSK plc has a 52 week low of $37.80 and a 52 week high of $46.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.81.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $13.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.97 billion. GSK had a return on equity of 28.13% and a net margin of 14.03%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GSK plc will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.3496 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.46%.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

