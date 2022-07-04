Hotaling Investment Management LLC Trims Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Hotaling Investment Management LLC cut its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. City State Bank acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IDXX stock opened at $358.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $30.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $372.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $479.55. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $318.50 and a 52 week high of $706.95.

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.02. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 103.70%. The company had revenue of $836.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.47 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on IDXX. Bank of America downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $550.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $575.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $615.00 to $530.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $628.86.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

