HSBC (LON:HSBA) Price Target Cut to GBX 720 by Analysts at Barclays

HSBC (LON:HSBA – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Barclays from GBX 735 ($9.02) to GBX 720 ($8.83) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group set a GBX 640 ($7.85) target price on shares of HSBC in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of HSBC from GBX 550 ($6.75) to GBX 590 ($7.24) and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 574 ($7.04) target price on shares of HSBC in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 560 ($6.87) target price on shares of HSBC in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of HSBC from GBX 500 ($6.13) to GBX 570 ($6.99) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 597.55 ($7.33).

HSBC stock opened at GBX 534.40 ($6.56) on Thursday. HSBC has a 1 year low of GBX 358.45 ($4.40) and a 1 year high of GBX 567.20 ($6.96). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 515.12 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 509.97. The company has a market cap of £107.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47.

In other news, insider Carolyn Fairbairn bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 501 ($6.15) per share, for a total transaction of £75,150 ($92,197.28).

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

