Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $91.81.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HUBG shares. Stephens downgraded Hub Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Hub Group from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Cowen boosted their price target on Hub Group from $95.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Hub Group from $85.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Hub Group from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUBG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hub Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,565,736 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $275,310,000 after buying an additional 39,420 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Hub Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,305,317 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $177,999,000 after purchasing an additional 29,192 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Hub Group by 3.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,433,008 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $110,643,000 after purchasing an additional 45,357 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Hub Group by 7.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,402,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $108,019,000 after purchasing an additional 92,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Hub Group by 108.6% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 770,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,460,000 after purchasing an additional 400,916 shares in the last quarter. 91.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HUBG opened at $71.41 on Wednesday. Hub Group has a 1-year low of $60.81 and a 1-year high of $87.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $1.12. Hub Group had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 5.24%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Hub Group will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

