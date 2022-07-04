Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Price Target Cut to $16.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Jefferies Financial Group from $28.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Bank of America cut shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an underperform rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hudson Pacific Properties presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.95.

Get Hudson Pacific Properties alerts:

NYSE HPP opened at $15.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -127.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.99. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 52-week low of $14.59 and a 52-week high of $28.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Hudson Pacific Properties ( NYSE:HPP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.63). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 0.27% and a negative net margin of 1.08%. The business had revenue of $244.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 20th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s payout ratio is currently -833.26%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPP. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 7.6% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 452,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,889,000 after acquiring an additional 97,036 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $400,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 0.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,734,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,555,000 after purchasing an additional 7,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 1.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,019,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,769,000 after purchasing an additional 13,416 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.