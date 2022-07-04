Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Downgraded by Wedbush

Wedbush lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $14.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Huntington Bancshares’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.83.

Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $12.10 on Thursday. Huntington Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $11.67 and a fifty-two week high of $17.79. The stock has a market cap of $17.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th were issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 52.99%.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, CEO Stephen D. Steinour acquired 14,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.98 per share, with a total value of $198,991.32. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 627,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,766,913.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Helga Houston sold 28,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total transaction of $387,845.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 496,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,836,446.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,327 shares of company stock worth $657,985 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park National Corp OH boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 237,471 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,857,000 after buying an additional 2,824 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,482,929 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $299,459,000 after buying an additional 2,704,678 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 195,751 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after buying an additional 64,467 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 96.1% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 517,466 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,565,000 after buying an additional 253,627 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $203,919,000. 79.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

