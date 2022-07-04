Hush Reaches Market Capitalization of $579,948.22 (HUSH)

Hush (HUSH) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 4th. During the last seven days, Hush has traded 10.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Hush has a market capitalization of $579,948.22 and approximately $3.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hush coin can currently be bought for $0.0484 or 0.00000240 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Hush Coin Profile

HUSH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,991,948 coins. Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Hush is myhush.org . Hush’s official message board is forum.myhush.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Hush is a private implementation of the “Zerocash” protocol forked from Zcash. Based on Bitcoin's code, it intends to offer a far higher standard of privacy through a sophisticated zero-knowledge proving scheme that preserves confidentiality of transaction metadata. “

Hush Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hush should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hush using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

