Hypoport (ETR:HYQ) Trading 3.8% Higher

Shares of Hypoport SE (ETR:HYQ – Get Rating) traded up 3.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as €196.30 ($204.48) and last traded at €196.30 ($204.48). 6,483 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 9,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at €189.10 ($196.98).
A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €500.00 ($520.83) price objective on Hypoport in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €240.00 ($250.00) price objective on Hypoport in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Warburg Research set a €526.00 ($547.92) target price on Hypoport in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a €240.00 ($250.00) price target on Hypoport in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.42, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €240.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is €341.62. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.89.
Hypoport SE operates as a technology-based financial service provider in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Credit Platform, Private Clients, Real Estate Platform, and Insurance Platform. It offers EUROPACE marketplace for independent distributors to process their financing transactions with the product suppliers they represent.
