Hypoport (ETR:HYQ) Trading 3.8% Higher

Shares of Hypoport SE (ETR:HYQ – Get Rating) traded up 3.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as €196.30 ($204.48) and last traded at €196.30 ($204.48). 6,483 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 9,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at €189.10 ($196.98).

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €500.00 ($520.83) price objective on Hypoport in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €240.00 ($250.00) price objective on Hypoport in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Warburg Research set a €526.00 ($547.92) target price on Hypoport in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a €240.00 ($250.00) price target on Hypoport in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Get Hypoport alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.42, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €240.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is €341.62. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.89.

Hypoport SE operates as a technology-based financial service provider in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Credit Platform, Private Clients, Real Estate Platform, and Insurance Platform. It offers EUROPACE marketplace for independent distributors to process their financing transactions with the product suppliers they represent.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hypoport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hypoport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.