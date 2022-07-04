ICHI Achieves Market Cap of $21.10 Million (ICHI)

ICHI (ICHI) traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. Over the last week, ICHI has traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar. ICHI has a total market capitalization of $21.10 million and approximately $85,284.00 worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ICHI coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.37 or 0.00021641 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.10 or 0.00153878 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004944 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.71 or 0.00854537 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.41 or 0.00086159 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001625 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002297 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00015187 BTC.

ICHI Profile

ICHI’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,823,691 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

Buying and Selling ICHI

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICHI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICHI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ICHI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

