iExec RLC Tops 24 Hour Volume of $14.51 Million (RLC)

iExec RLC (RLC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 4th. iExec RLC has a total market capitalization of $82.37 million and approximately $14.51 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One iExec RLC coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.02 or 0.00005025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, iExec RLC has traded up 37.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About iExec RLC

iExec RLC (RLC) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 coins and its circulating supply is 80,999,785 coins. iExec RLC’s official message board is medium.com/iex-ec . iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iEx_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here . iExec RLC’s official website is iex.ec . The Reddit community for iExec RLC is /r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “RLC is an Ethereum-based token used in the iEx.ec, a blockchain-based distributed cloud computing platform. Developers can rent computing power, servers and data centers and make their unused resources available through a unique marketplace on the Ethereum blockchain. The RLC token allows users to rent servers, data and applications to execute their distributed applications. “

Buying and Selling iExec RLC

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as iExec RLC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade iExec RLC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase iExec RLC using one of the exchanges listed above.

