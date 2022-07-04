Imerys S.A. (OTCMKTS:IMYSF) Short Interest Update

Imerys S.A. (OTCMKTS:IMYSF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the May 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Shares of IMYSF remained flat at $32.93 during trading hours on Monday. Imerys has a twelve month low of 32.93 and a twelve month high of 41.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is 37.75.

Imerys SA provides mineral-based specialty solutions for various industries worldwide. The company operates in Performance Minerals and High Temperature Solutions segments. It provides additives for interior decorative paints, as well as marine protection, facade coating, can coating, etc.; rubber, tires, medical rubber, and cables; and adhesives and sealants.

