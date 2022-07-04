Imerys S.A. (OTCMKTS:IMYSF) Short Interest Update

Imerys S.A. (OTCMKTS:IMYSF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the May 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.
Shares of IMYSF remained flat at $32.93 during trading hours on Monday. Imerys has a twelve month low of 32.93 and a twelve month high of 41.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is 37.75.
About Imerys (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Imerys (IMYSF)
- Using MarketBeat Market Data Tools To Find Strong Stocks in a Bear Market
- Schnitzer Steel Witnesses A Strong Quarter On The Back Of Strong Domestic Demand
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
Receive News & Ratings for Imerys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imerys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.