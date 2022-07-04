IMI plc (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) Receives $1,681.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of IMI plc (OTCMKTS:IMIAY – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,681.00.

IMIAY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of IMI from GBX 2,135 ($26.19) to GBX 1,845 ($22.64) in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Societe Generale decreased their target price on shares of IMI from GBX 1,810 ($22.21) to GBX 1,400 ($17.18) in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of IMI from GBX 1,750 ($21.47) to GBX 1,300 ($15.95) in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of IMI from GBX 2,050 ($25.15) to GBX 2,000 ($24.54) in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of IMI from GBX 1,900 ($23.31) to GBX 1,860 ($22.82) in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

Shares of IMIAY stock opened at $32.60 on Monday. IMI has a 52 week low of $31.30 and a 52 week high of $49.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.83.

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

