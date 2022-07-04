Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) Short Interest Up 22.6% in June

Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900,000 shares, an increase of 22.6% from the May 31st total of 1,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 764,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

In related news, Chairman Duane Nash purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.03 per share, for a total transaction of $50,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 22,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,820.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 28,500 shares of company stock valued at $127,380. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Altium Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Immunic by 890.0% in the fourth quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 317,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,034,000 after buying an additional 284,979 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Immunic by 6.9% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 54,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Immunic by 21.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 313,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 55,384 shares during the period. KCK LTD. acquired a new position in Immunic in the fourth quarter worth $667,000. Finally, Soleus Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Immunic in the fourth quarter worth $1,675,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IMUX remained flat at $$3.47 during mid-day trading on Monday. 5,905 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 539,995. The stock has a market cap of $105.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 2.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.02. Immunic has a 12 month low of $2.52 and a 12 month high of $14.50.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on IMUX shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Immunic from $71.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Immunic in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Immunic from $61.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Immunic from $45.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.75.

Immunic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. Its lead development program is IMU-838, which is in Phase 2 clinical for treatment of relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, inflammatory bowel disease, and other chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, as well as to treat coronavirus disease.

