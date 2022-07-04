Indiva (CVE:NDVA) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.15

Indiva Limited (CVE:NDVA – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.16, with a volume of 11629 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$0.60 price objective on shares of Indiva and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.

The firm has a market cap of C$24.85 million and a P/E ratio of -1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 231.42, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.20 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.26.

Indiva Limited engages in the production, processing, and sale of cannabis and cannabis related products in Canada. It offers pre-rolls, flower, capsules, and edible and extract products under the INDIVA and Artisan Batch brands, as well as provides production and manufacturing services to peer entities.

