Infosys (NYSE:INFY) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Infosys to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Infosys from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. HSBC raised Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on Infosys in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.75.

Infosys stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $18.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 270,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,998,641. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.04 and its 200 day moving average is $21.97. The company has a market cap of $79.00 billion, a PE ratio of 26.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.99. Infosys has a 52-week low of $17.52 and a 52-week high of $26.39.

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 30.72% and a net margin of 18.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Infosys will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Infosys during the 4th quarter valued at about $747,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Infosys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $488,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its holdings in Infosys by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 26,251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 8,916 shares during the last quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Infosys by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 334,652 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,470,000 after buying an additional 1,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Infosys by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 25,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 3,060 shares during the last quarter. 15.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, support and integration, and business process management services.

