Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Shares Sold by Bristlecone Advisors LLC

Bristlecone Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) by 32.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,742 shares during the quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $1,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IIPR. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 20.5% in the first quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 5.4% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

Innovative Industrial Properties stock traded up $2.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $111.94. The stock had a trading volume of 5,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,199. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.79. The company has a quick ratio of 28.15, a current ratio of 28.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $107.00 and a one year high of $288.02.

Innovative Industrial Properties ( NYSE:IIPR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by ($0.59). Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 54.43% and a return on equity of 7.91%. The firm had revenue of $64.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.19 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 50.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is 144.93%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Craig Hallum raised Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 9th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $300.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.00.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

