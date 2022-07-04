Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on INGN. TheStreet lowered shares of Inogen from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Inogen from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.00.

Shares of Inogen stock opened at $24.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $559.48 million, a P/E ratio of -27.84 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.27. Inogen has a 52 week low of $22.51 and a 52 week high of $82.35.

Inogen ( NASDAQ:INGN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical technology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $80.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.56 million. Inogen had a negative net margin of 5.64% and a negative return on equity of 3.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Inogen will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Inogen by 273.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 884 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Inogen by 124.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 993 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Inogen by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Inogen by 84,900.0% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,700 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Inogen by 3,054.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,722 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,604 shares during the period. 96.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

