Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday.
A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on INGN. TheStreet lowered shares of Inogen from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Inogen from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.00.
Shares of Inogen stock opened at $24.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $559.48 million, a P/E ratio of -27.84 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.27. Inogen has a 52 week low of $22.51 and a 52 week high of $82.35.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Inogen by 273.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 884 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Inogen by 124.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 993 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Inogen by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Inogen by 84,900.0% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,700 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Inogen by 3,054.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,722 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,604 shares during the period. 96.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.
