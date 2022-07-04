Insider Buying: ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB) Director Buys $29,300.00 in Stock

ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB – Get Rating) Director Scott L. Kelley bought 1,000 shares of ACNB stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.30 per share, with a total value of $29,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 23,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $677,386.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ ACNB opened at $29.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $259.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.02. ACNB Co. has a 52 week low of $27.00 and a 52 week high of $36.04.

ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $21.51 million during the quarter. ACNB had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 27.49%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. ACNB’s dividend payout ratio is 33.55%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACNB. Fourthstone LLC increased its holdings in ACNB by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 261,263 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,131,000 after purchasing an additional 30,728 shares in the last quarter. Petiole USA ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ACNB during the fourth quarter worth $680,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of ACNB by 5.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 172,156 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,017,000 after purchasing an additional 9,196 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ACNB during the fourth quarter worth $270,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of ACNB during the first quarter worth $283,000. 23.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on ACNB in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

ACNB Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking, insurance, and financial services to individual, business, and government customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits and debit cards. It also provides commercial lending products, such as commercial mortgages, real estate development and construction loans, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and agricultural and governmental loans; consumer lending products, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile and recreational vehicle loans, manufactured housing loans, and personal lines of credit; and mortgage lending programs include personal residential mortgages, and residential construction and investment mortgage loans.

