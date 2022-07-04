Insider Buying: Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Insider Acquires $463,999.25 in Stock

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) insider Maurice Anthony Milikin bought 12,979 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.75 per share, for a total transaction of $463,999.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $463,999.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

KDP opened at $36.07 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.02. The stock has a market cap of $51.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.44 and a 1-year high of $39.35.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 18.71%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.64%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group cut Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Truist Financial cut Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Keurig Dr Pepper has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.20.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KDP. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,826,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,328,000 after purchasing an additional 142,902 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 43,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 16,915 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 253,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,653,000 after purchasing an additional 19,360 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 180.4% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 23,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 15,003 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,349,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,586,000 after purchasing an additional 875,904 shares in the last quarter. 50.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Keurig Dr Pepper (Get Rating)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.