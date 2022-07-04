Insider Buying: Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI) Director Acquires 9,000 Shares of Stock

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI – Get Rating) Director James Pantelidis purchased 9,000 shares of Parkland stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$34.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$312,210.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 244,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$8,494,193.40.

James Pantelidis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 10th, James Pantelidis bought 590 shares of Parkland stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$33.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$20,001.00.

Shares of PKI stock traded up C$0.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$35.19. The company had a trading volume of 211,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,096. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 265.57, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$35.86 and a 200-day moving average of C$34.96. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.70. Parkland Co. has a 12-month low of C$31.18 and a 12-month high of C$41.78.

Parkland ( TSE:PKI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.70 by C$0.17. The company had revenue of C$7.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$6.16 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Parkland Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

PKI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James set a C$52.00 price objective on Parkland and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Parkland from C$50.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 6th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Parkland from C$48.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating and set a C$49.00 price objective on shares of Parkland in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on Parkland from C$53.00 to C$50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$47.17.

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, the Caribbean region, and Central and South America. The company operates through four segments: Canada, USA, Supply, and International. The Canada segment owns, operates, supports, and distributes a coast-to-coast network of retail convenience, food, and fuel sites, as well as commercial cardlocks and bulk fuel facilities; and provides propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers.

