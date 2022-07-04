Insider Selling: Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) COO Sells $143,141.50 in Stock

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.10, for a total value of $143,141.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 91,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,416,919.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Khozema Shipchandler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 19th, Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,330 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.61, for a total value of $325,041.30.

On Monday, May 16th, Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,600 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.78, for a total value of $380,808.00.

On Tuesday, April 5th, Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,614 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.71, for a total value of $281,981.94.

Twilio stock opened at $85.17 on Monday. Twilio Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.14 and a twelve month high of $412.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.72. The company has a current ratio of 8.10, a quick ratio of 8.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.69 and a beta of 1.61.

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.12. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 6.11% and a negative net margin of 30.86%. The company had revenue of $875.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $861.56 million. Equities analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered Twilio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Twilio from $350.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. BTIG Research cut their price target on Twilio from $270.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Mizuho cut their price target on Twilio from $300.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Twilio from $455.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Greycroft LP acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 75.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

