Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) & POET Technologies (OTCMKTS:POETF) Financial Contrast

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) and POET Technologies (OTCMKTS:POETF – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Intel alerts:

62.7% of Intel shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Intel shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Intel and POET Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intel 7 12 5 0 1.92 POET Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00

Intel presently has a consensus target price of $52.42, suggesting a potential upside of 44.24%. Given Intel’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Intel is more favorable than POET Technologies.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Intel and POET Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intel $79.02 billion 1.88 $19.87 billion $6.02 6.04 POET Technologies $4.43 million 54.39 -$18.17 million ($0.05) -13.20

Intel has higher revenue and earnings than POET Technologies. POET Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Intel, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Intel and POET Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intel 31.68% 21.67% 12.14% POET Technologies N/A -88.82% -74.05%

Volatility & Risk

Intel has a beta of 0.68, meaning that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, POET Technologies has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Intel beats POET Technologies on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Intel (Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products. The company also provides high-performance compute solutions for targeted verticals and embedded applications for retail, industrial, and healthcare markets; and solutions for assisted and autonomous driving comprising compute platforms, computer vision and machine learning-based sensing, mapping and localization, driving policy, and active sensors. In addition, it offers workload-optimized platforms and related products for cloud service providers, enterprise and government, and communications service providers. The company serves original equipment manufacturers, original design manufacturers, and cloud service providers. Intel Corporation has a strategic partnership with MILA to develop and apply advances in artificial intelligence methods for enhancing the search in the space of drugs. The company was incorporated in 1968 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

About POET Technologies (Get Rating)

POET Technologies, Inc. engages in the designing, developing, manufacturing and sale of opto-electronic solutions for the sensing, data communications and telecommunications markets. It developed POET Optical Interposer platform, which allows the integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module. The company was founded on November 14, 1985 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.