International Media Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IMAQR) Short Interest Down 21.7% in June

International Media Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IMAQR – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a drop of 21.7% from the May 31st total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

International Media Acquisition stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.04. 800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,861. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.06. International Media Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $0.04 and a fifty-two week high of $0.45.

