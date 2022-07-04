International Paper (NYSE:IP) PT Lowered to $37.00 at KeyCorp

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by KeyCorp from $41.00 to $37.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on IP. StockNews.com raised International Paper from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup cut International Paper from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on International Paper from $47.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $53.00.

Shares of IP stock opened at $41.98 on Friday. International Paper has a 12 month low of $40.42 and a 12 month high of $62.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.20. The company has a market cap of $15.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.94.

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.24. International Paper had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 8.14%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. International Paper’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that International Paper will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.93%.

In other news, SVP William Thomas Hamic sold 3,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $173,223.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,050 shares in the company, valued at $1,052,226. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,132,000 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total value of $143,587,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,614,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,348,940.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in International Paper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in International Paper by 45.5% in the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 527.0% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Paper during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of International Paper during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 82.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

