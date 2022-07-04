International Paper (NYSE:IP) PT Lowered to $37.00 at KeyCorp

Posted by on Jul 4th, 2022

International Paper (NYSE:IPGet Rating) had its target price lowered by KeyCorp from $41.00 to $37.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on IP. StockNews.com raised International Paper from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup cut International Paper from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on International Paper from $47.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $53.00.

Shares of IP stock opened at $41.98 on Friday. International Paper has a 12 month low of $40.42 and a 12 month high of $62.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.20. The company has a market cap of $15.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.94.

International Paper (NYSE:IPGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.24. International Paper had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 8.14%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. International Paper’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that International Paper will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.93%.

In other news, SVP William Thomas Hamic sold 3,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $173,223.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,050 shares in the company, valued at $1,052,226. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,132,000 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total value of $143,587,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,614,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,348,940.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in International Paper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in International Paper by 45.5% in the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 527.0% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Paper during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of International Paper during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 82.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About International Paper (Get Rating)

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Featured Articles

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.