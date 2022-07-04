Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) is Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Vantage Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 272,286 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,964 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical accounts for approximately 4.1% of Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $82,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 69 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $206.10 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $73.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.83, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $270.20. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $186.83 and a 52 week high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.07. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 27.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ISRG. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $339.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $360.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.24.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total transaction of $1,515,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 361 shares in the company, valued at $91,156.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

