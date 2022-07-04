Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) Short Interest Update

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,610,000 shares, an increase of 25.3% from the May 31st total of 2,880,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days. Currently, 11.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Invesco Mortgage Capital from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Invesco Mortgage Capital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Invesco Mortgage Capital from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IVR traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.38. 59,915 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 852,490. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.33. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a one year low of $9.63 and a one year high of $38.10.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.30. Invesco Mortgage Capital had a positive return on equity of 18.25% and a negative net margin of 180.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Invesco Mortgage Capital will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 23.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -32.14%.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily focuses on investing in, financing, and managing mortgage-backed securities and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

