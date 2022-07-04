Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for AstraZeneca (AZN)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for AstraZeneca (LON: AZN):

6/29/2022 – AstraZeneca had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a £115 ($141.09) price target on the stock.

6/28/2022 – AstraZeneca had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

6/22/2022 – AstraZeneca had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They now have a £105 ($128.82) price target on the stock.

6/21/2022 – AstraZeneca had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a £115 ($141.09) price target on the stock.

6/14/2022 – AstraZeneca was given a new £101 ($123.91) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

6/7/2022 – AstraZeneca was given a new £110 ($134.95) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

6/7/2022 – AstraZeneca was given a new £120 ($147.22) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

6/6/2022 – AstraZeneca had its “not rated” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

6/6/2022 – AstraZeneca was given a new £120 ($147.22) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

6/1/2022 – AstraZeneca was given a new £120 ($147.22) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

5/31/2022 – AstraZeneca had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a £115 ($141.09) price target on the stock.

5/30/2022 – AstraZeneca had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a £120 ($147.22) price target on the stock.

5/26/2022 – AstraZeneca had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a £120 ($147.22) price target on the stock.

5/25/2022 – AstraZeneca had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a £120 ($147.22) price target on the stock.

5/23/2022 – AstraZeneca was given a new £115 ($141.09) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

5/19/2022 – AstraZeneca had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a £115 ($141.09) price target on the stock.

5/17/2022 – AstraZeneca was given a new £115 ($141.09) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

5/16/2022 – AstraZeneca had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a £120 ($147.22) price target on the stock.

5/11/2022 – AstraZeneca had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

5/11/2022 – AstraZeneca had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a £115 ($141.09) price target on the stock.

5/9/2022 – AstraZeneca had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a £120 ($147.22) price target on the stock.

5/6/2022 – AstraZeneca had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a £120 ($147.22) price target on the stock.

LON:AZN traded up GBX 109.76 ($1.35) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting £108.64 ($133.28). 701,698 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,291,283. AstraZeneca PLC has a one year low of GBX 8,029 ($98.50) and a one year high of £110.54 ($135.62). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.06, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of £103.65 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 9,585.23. The company has a market cap of £168.33 billion and a PE ratio of -184.76.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

