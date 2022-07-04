InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVIV opened at $4.19 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.81. InVivo Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.50 and a fifty-two week high of $23.19.

InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.94) earnings per share for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in InVivo Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. ( NASDAQ:NVIV Get Rating ) by 152.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 5.78% of InVivo Therapeutics worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.64% of the company’s stock.

About InVivo Therapeutics (Get Rating)

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries (SCI). It is developing a Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, which is an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold that is designed for implantation at the site of injury within a spinal cord to treat acute SCI.

