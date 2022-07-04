InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:NVIV opened at $4.19 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.81. InVivo Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.50 and a fifty-two week high of $23.19.
InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.94) earnings per share for the quarter.
About InVivo Therapeutics (Get Rating)
InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries (SCI). It is developing a Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, which is an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold that is designed for implantation at the site of injury within a spinal cord to treat acute SCI.
