Iofina (LON:IOF) Sets New 52-Week High at $28.00

Iofina plc (LON:IOF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 28 ($0.34) and last traded at GBX 26.72 ($0.33), with a volume of 1111225 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 25.50 ($0.31).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.98, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 22.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 18.97. The company has a market capitalization of £51.27 million and a P/E ratio of 668.10.

Iofina Company Profile (LON:IOF)

Iofina plc engages in the exploration and production of iodine, iodine specialty chemical derivatives, produced water, and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers halogen chemicals, disinfectants, electronic specialty gases, sanitizers, heat stabilizers, preservatives, and specialty intermediates, as well as animal health, mineral separation, and odor control products for use in electronics/semiconductor, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, personal care, paints and coatings, dairy, chemical intermediates, gemological, fish and wildlife, and nylon markets.

