Iofina (LON:IOF) Sets New 52-Week High at $28.00

Iofina plc (LON:IOF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 28 ($0.34) and last traded at GBX 26.72 ($0.33), with a volume of 1111225 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 25.50 ($0.31).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.98, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 22.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 18.97. The company has a market capitalization of £51.27 million and a P/E ratio of 668.10.
Iofina Company Profile (LON:IOF)
