IQE plc (OTCMKTS:IQEPF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

IQE plc (OTCMKTS:IQEPF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,951,400 shares, a decrease of 30.1% from the May 31st total of 5,651,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3,292.8 days.

IQEPF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut IQE from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded IQE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

IQE stock remained flat at $$0.40 during midday trading on Monday. IQE has a 52-week low of $0.21 and a 52-week high of $0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.44.

IQE plc develops, manufactures, and sells advanced semiconductor materials. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Photonics, and CMOS++. It manufactures compound semiconductor wafers or epiwafers using epitaxy process; offers wireless products, including GaAs, GaN, and InP-based technologies, as well as Si and Ge-based epitaxial wafer structures; and supplies GaAs HBTs, pHEMTs, and BiFETs/BiHEMTs for use in consumer mobile handsets, connected devices, 5G network infrastructure, WiFi 6, Bluetooth, and satellite communications.

